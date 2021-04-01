Stellantis to triple electric car sales in 2021 - Elkann

TURIN, APR 1 - Stellantis will triple sales of its electric cars in 2021, Chairman John Elkann told shareholders of Agnelli family holding company Exor on Thursday. He said the Italo-American-French carmaker "will be able to significantly increase its current range of electrified models. "In 2021, with 11 high-voltage models, we foresee almost tripling our global sales of vehicles (BEV and PHEV), from 139,000 to 400,000". In his letter to the Exor shareholders, Elkann also said that late Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) chief Sergio Marchionne would have "forcefully approved" FCA's merger with France's PSA at the start of this year. (ANSA).