Contagion collapsing where vaccinations high - Speranza

ROME, APR 1 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that the results of Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign are starting to be seen. "The vaccination campaign is moving fast and wherever we manage to vaccinate, we see that there is a collapse in contagion," Speranza said. Italy has administered over 10 million COVID jabs so far and over three million people are totally vaccinated, having had both their first and second doses. Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti announced Thursday that the region Rome belongs to will start vaccinating people in the 55-60 age range in pharmacies from April 20 with the Johnson&Johnson single-dose jab. Lazio is one of the Italian regions to have performed best in the vaccination rollout. Lazio Health Chief Alessio D'Amato, however, said the region would have to suspend vaccinations if a batch of 122,000 Astrazeneca vaccines does not arrive within the next 24 hours as scheduled. (ANSA).