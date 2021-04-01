Soccer: Italy maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifiers

ROME, APR 1 - Italy continued their perfect start to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and extended their unbeaten record to 25 games, equalling the streak achieved by Marcello Lippi's World Cup-winning team between 2004 and 2006, with a 2-0 victory in Lithuania on Wednesday. Stefenao Sensi set the Azzurri on their way with a strike from outside the box shortly after the break. Ciro Immobile sealed the win with a stoppage-time penalty having failed to put away a series of good chances in the second half. Italy are top of European qualifying Group C with nine points from three games, three points more than second-placed Switzerland, who have played one game fewer. (ANSA).