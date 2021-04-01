Soccer: Italy maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifiers

Contagion collapsing where vaccinations high - Speranza
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, altri 2mila nuovi contagi (14%) e boom di decessi: 43 in 24 ore. «Zona rossa forse anche dopo Pasqua»
Vaccini Covid, Puglia fanalino di coda con meno fiale della media nazionale
Dosi Moderna per i medici di base
ROME
01 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 1 - Italy continued their perfect start to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and extended their unbeaten record to 25 games, equalling the streak achieved by Marcello Lippi's World Cup-winning team between 2004 and 2006, with a 2-0 victory in Lithuania on Wednesday. Stefenao Sensi set the Azzurri on their way with a strike from outside the box shortly after the break. Ciro Immobile sealed the win with a stoppage-time penalty having failed to put away a series of good chances in the second half. Italy are top of European qualifying Group C with nine points from three games, three points more than second-placed Switzerland, who have played one game fewer. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su