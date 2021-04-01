Giovedì 01 Aprile 2021 | 12:23

ROME
Contagion collapsing where vaccinations high - Speranza

ROME
Soccer: Italy maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifiers

ROME
Assistant arrested for allegedly raping hospital patient

ROME
Govt maintains strict COVID-19 restrictions

ROME
COVID: 23,904 new cases, 467 more victims

TERNI
Man gets 7 yrs for supplying methadone to teens who died

ROME
No new yellow zones until Apr 30 - draft decree

ROME
Vatican starts vaccinating groups of poor

NAPLES
Gladiator show opens in Naples

NAPLES
Man arrested for running over Rolex thieves

ROME
Italy passes 10 mn COVID-19 vaccinations

Il centrocampista biancorosso
Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

Foggiail provvedimento
Foggia, sigilli all’ex hotel «President»: da anni era in stato di abbandono

BariEsclusiva
Acquaviva, benedizione di Papa Francesco a operatori sanitari e ammalati del «Miulli»

BrindisiL'emergenza
S.Michele Salentino, comandante positiva al Covid: chiuso ufficio Polizia locale

Batcontrolli della ps
Barletta, pretendeva soldi per «guardare» auto nel centro commerciale: arrestato nigeriano 25enne

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata regione con minore saturazione terapie intensive

LecceL'esposto
Nardò, amministrative 2016: indaginidella Procura

Materaindagini della Polizia
Matera, atti sessuali con una 14enne disabile nella palestra: arrestato fisioterapista pedofilo

TarantoL'iniziativa
Taranto, l'autismo spiegato ai bambini

Assistant arrested for allegedly raping hospital patient

Suspect allegedly threatened woman to silence her

ROME, APR 1 - A healthcare assistant in the Sicilian city of Enna was arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly raping a very young and fragile women while she was in hospital. The suspect also allegedly threatened the victim to try to silence her. The alleged rape was reported to police by doctors and the suspect was arrested after investigators spoke to the woman. (ANSA).

