Assistant arrested for allegedly raping hospital patient

ROME
01 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 1 - A healthcare assistant in the Sicilian city of Enna was arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly raping a very young and fragile women while she was in hospital. The suspect also allegedly threatened the victim to try to silence her. The alleged rape was reported to police by doctors and the suspect was arrested after investigators spoke to the woman. (ANSA).
