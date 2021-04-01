Govt maintains strict COVID-19 restrictions

ROME, APR 1 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet has approved a new package of COVID-19 measures to come into force when the current ones elapse after the Easter holidays next week. The new decree maintains the current system throughout April in which regions are classed either as high-contain risk red zones or medium-high-risk orange zones, with no moderate-risk yellow zones where restrictions are much looser. However, the decree also says the government can ease restrictions significantly in regions if the virus data improves. In red zones all restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed too. In orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries.. In yellow zones, shops are open and bars and restaurants are able to serve customers at their tables until 6pm. The package includes new rules regarding health workers who refuse to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, making it possible for them to be demoted or suspended without pay. It also says compulsory vaccinations for all health staff will be extended to pharmacists too. The decree gives a 'shield' from criminal prosecution for health workers involved in vaccinations. Medical associations had called for this after several health workers were put under investigation when a person died in Sicily last month after being vaccinated. Schools up to the first year of middle school will reopen in red zones. The package also calls for ideas for moving cruise liners berths out of Venice, and says civil-service competitive examinations can take place 'in presence' from May 3. (ANSA).