COVID: 23,904 new cases, 467 more victims

ROME, MAR 31 - There have been 23,904 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 467 more victims, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 16,017 new cases and 529 more victims Tuesday. Some 351,221 more tests have been done, compared with 301,451 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up 1.5% from 5.3% to 6.8%. Intensive care cases have fallen by six, and hospital admissions have fallen by 51. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,584,899, and the death toll 109,346. The currently positive are 562,508 (-324 on Tuesday), the recovered and discharged 2,913,045 (+23,744), and those in domestic isolation 529,618 (-267). (ANSA).