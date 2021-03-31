No new yellow zones until Apr 30 - draft decree

Man gets 7 yrs for supplying methadone to teens who died
ROME
31 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 31 - A draft of the government's latest COVID decree to be examined by cabinet later Wednesday says there will be no more low-to-medium COVID-19 risk yellow zones in the country until April 30. It also says compulsory vaccinations for all health staff will be extended to pharmacists too. There may be some exceptions to new rules according to contagion and vaccination rates, the draft adds. Regional exceptions on reopening schools will be stopped, the draft adds. (ANSA).
