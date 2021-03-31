Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021 | 18:41

Man gets 7 yrs for supplying methadone to teens who died

ROME
No new yellow zones until Apr 30 - draft decree

ROME
Vatican starts vaccinating groups of poor

NAPLES
Gladiator show opens in Naples

NAPLES
Man arrested for running over Rolex thieves

ROME
Homophobia bill risks causing trouble for govt says League

ROME
Italy passes 10 mn COVID-19 vaccinations

ROME
UN report on Congo envoy slaying sent to prosecutors

ROME
We'll keep up every effort for Regeni, Zaki - Di Maio

ROME
Over-70 repeat offenders can get house arrest - top court

ROME
Italy expels two Russian officials in spying case

BariCovid
Anticorpi monoclonali: prima somministrazione al Di Venere di Bari

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata regione con minore saturazione terapie intensive

LecceL'esposto
Nardò, amministrative 2016: indaginidella Procura

Materaindagini della Polizia
Matera, atti sessuali con una 14enne disabile nella palestra: arrestato fisioterapista pedofilo

TarantoL'iniziativa
Taranto, l'autismo spiegato ai bambini

FoggiaSolidarietà
Foggia, donati all'Asl due computer

BrindisiTragedia sfiorata nel Bindisino
Carovigno, treno contro auto: nessun ferito

Batambiente
Barletta, ecco finalmente i teloni sul silicato di ferro

Puglia, dosi tagliate di un terzo: slittano i vaccini agli over 70

Covid in Puglia, altri 2mila nuovi contagi (14%) e boom decessi: 43 nelle ultime 24 h

S.Giovanni Rotondo: l'ospedale Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza rischia il crac

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1527 nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi (12,4%). Altre 35 vittime

Luciana Burdi, una barese alla conquista dell'America

ROME, MAR 31 - A draft of the government's latest COVID decree to be examined by cabinet later Wednesday says there will be no more low-to-medium COVID-19 risk yellow zones in the country until April 30. It also says compulsory vaccinations for all health staff will be extended to pharmacists too. There may be some exceptions to new rules according to contagion and vaccination rates, the draft adds. Regional exceptions on reopening schools will be stopped, the draft adds. (ANSA).

