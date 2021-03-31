Man gets 7 yrs for supplying methadone to teens who died
31 Marzo 2021
TERNI, MAR 31 - An Italian man got seven years and two months in jail Wednesday for supplying methadone to two Italian teenagers who died of an overdose in their sleep in Terni last July. Aldo Maria Romboli, 41, from Terni, was found guilty of causing a death as a consequence of another crime, and of drug pushing, in the deaths of Flavio Presuttari and Gianluca Alonzi. Romboli is currently under house arrest at a drug rehab community facility. He gave the pair the methadone for 15 euros. (ANSA).
