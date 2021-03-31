Vatican starts vaccinating groups of poor

ROME, MAR 31 - The Vatican said Wednesday that it has started an initiative to give COVID-19 vaccines to groups of poor people, with over 100 people staying at the Missionarie della Carità di San Gregorio al Celio dormitory and other shelters in Rome getting their first jabs in the Paul VI Hall. Other groups of people accompanied by volunteers from the Sant'Egidio Community, Caritas, Missionari della Carità and other Catholic associations will be vaccinated in the coming days. (ANSA).