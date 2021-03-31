Gladiator show opens in Naples

Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021 | 17:09

Gladiatorial spirit can help us today says MANN head

NAPLES, MAR 31 - A show on gladiators featuring the most famous collection of gladiatorial weapons and accoutrements in the world opened virtually at Naples' National Archaeological Museum (MANN) on Wednesday. The video promoting the show bears the message "only if we stay united will we win", echoing a famous line from the film Gladiator. Of the over 160 pieces on show, more than 50 are the arms held by MANN, which have been accompanied by precious loans. Museum director Paolo Giulierini said "the show aims to tell not only the myth but also the human dimension of the gladiator. Like gladiators, today we all feel a bit wounded and suffering. But taking as our example their courage and tenacity, we are ready to rise up again". (ANSA).

