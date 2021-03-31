Man arrested for running over Rolex thieves

NAPLES, MAR 31 - A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of running over and killing two criminals who had made off with his Rolex watch on a scooter in Naples. Giuseppe Greco has been charged with double murder in the deaths of Ciro Chirollo, 30, and Domenico Romano, 40. Greco allegedly ran down the thieves in his Smart and then knocked them off their scooter killing them instantly, police said. Rolex thefts are quite common in Naples. (ANSA).