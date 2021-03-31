We'll keep up every effort for Regeni, Zaki - Di Maio

ROME, MAR 31 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that Italy would never give up seeking the truth about the "barbaric slaying" of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in early 2016 and would also keep up "all efforts" to see that Bologna University Egyptian student Patrick Zaki is released. In a statement to the Senate on the foreign ministry's agenda, Di Maio added that "at the same time it is however important to keep open with Cairo also a channel of dialogue on the fundamental questions for the stability of the Mediterranean, such as for example Libya and energy security". On January 25, the fifth anniversary of Regeni's disappearance on the Cairo metro, President Sergio Mattarella demanded a response from Egypt over the Friuli-born student's torture and murder. The brutalised body of the Cambridge University doctoral researcher into Egyptian street unions was found a week later, on February 3, 2016. He had been tortured so badly his mother said she only recognised him by the tip of his nose. Rome prosecutors have requested that four members of Egypt's security services face trial in relation to the case. Postgraduate student Zaki has been held on charges of inciting protests in Egypt since February 7 last year. (ANSA).