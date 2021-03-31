UN report on Congo envoy slaying sent to prosecutors

ROME, MAR 31 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the foreign ministry had sent to Rome prosecutors a United Nations report on the slaying in the Democratic Republic of Congo of Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio, his Carabiniere escort Vittorio Iacovacci, and their World Food Programme driver Mustapha Milambo on February 22. Rome prosecutors are investigating the ambush in which the three were killed, which the DRC government has blamed on Rwandan Hutu rebels operating in the area, who allegedly wanted to kidnap the envoy. (ANSA).