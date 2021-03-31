Homophobia bill risks causing trouble for govt says League

Italy passes 10 mn COVID-19 vaccinations
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1527 nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi (12,4%). Altre 35 vittime. 600mila i vaccinati
ROME
31 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 31 - Matteo Salvini's League said Wednesday that a drive by some parties to move forward with a bill against homophobia could cause trouble for Premier Matteo Draghi's government. The League is unhappy that several other parties supporting the executive, including the centre-left Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), have requested that the bill be put on the schedule of the Senate's justice committee. The bill features measures to prevent and combat discrimination and violence based on motives linked to a person's sex, sexual orientation or gender identity. "It is a divisive and ideological issue that is not part of the political agenda," League Senate whip Massimiliano Romeo told ANSA. "Forcing things with such divisive issues risks compromising relations within parliament and the climate of support and national unity that has been created and this could have an impact on the government". (ANSA).
