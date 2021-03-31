Italy passes 10 mn COVID-19 vaccinations
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1527 nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi (12,4%). Altre 35 vittime. 600mila i vaccinati
ROME
31 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 31 - Italy has gone past the threshold of 10 million vaccinations against COVID-19, sources said Wednesday. The number of jabs of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines given as of 14:50 Wednesday were exactly 10,018,265, the sources said. Italian officials have said the vaccine rollout is accelerating after a string of delays. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su