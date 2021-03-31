Over-70 repeat offenders can get house arrest - top court

Italy passes 10 mn COVID-19 vaccinations
ROME
31 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 31 - Repeat offenders who are over the age of 70 will be allowed to obtain house arrest, the Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday. Up till now criminals who re-offended were precluded from getting house arrest, and had to stay in jail, even though they were over the age of 70. The top court's ruling changes Italian criminal law on this issue. (ANSA).
