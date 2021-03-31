Italy expels two Russian officials in spying case

Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021 | 15:37

ROME
Italy passes 10 mn COVID-19 vaccinations

Italy passes 10 mn COVID-19 vaccinations

 
ROME
Homophobia bill risks causing trouble for govt says League

Homophobia bill risks causing trouble for govt says League

 
ROME
UN report on Congo envoy slaying sent to prosecutors

UN report on Congo envoy slaying sent to prosecutors

 
ROME
We'll keep up every effort for Regeni, Zaki - Di Maio

We'll keep up every effort for Regeni, Zaki - Di Maio

 
ROME
Over-70 repeat offenders can get house arrest - top court

Over-70 repeat offenders can get house arrest - top court

 
ROME
MILAN
'Featherweight' premature baby has life-saving heart op

'Featherweight' premature baby has life-saving heart op

 
RIMINI
Man arrested for beating and raping ex at Cattolica

Man arrested for beating and raping ex at Cattolica

 
ROME
Inflation up from 0.6% to 0.8% in March

Inflation up from 0.6% to 0.8% in March

 
MILAN
17 arrests for teen street fight near Varese

17 arrests for teen street fight near Varese

 
ROME
Il Biancorosso

Il centrocampista biancorosso
Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiTragedia sfiorata nel Bindisino
Carovigno, treno contro auto: nessun ferito

Carovigno, treno contro auto: nessun ferito

 
FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Foggia, uomo sul monopattino investito da auto: portato in ospedale per accertamenti

Foggia, uomo sul monopattino investito da auto: portato in ospedale per accertamenti

 
Potenzala storia
Covid, l'addio social di un malato di Melfi: «A un passo dal cielo»

Covid, l'addio social di un malato di Melfi: «A un passo dal cielo»

 
Bariil bel getsto
Bari, prelievo multiorgano al «Di Venere»: donati fegato e reni di un 78enne

Bari, prelievo multiorgano al «Di Venere»: donati fegato e reni di un 78enne

 
TarantoControlli dei CC
Castellaneta, nascondeva in casa pistola illegale e munizioni: arrestato 65enne

Castellaneta, nascondeva in casa pistola illegale e munizioni: arrestato 65enne

 
LecceL'arresto

Lecce, sequestrati 14 chili di hashish

 
Batambiente
Barletta, ecco finalmente i teloni sul silicato di ferro

Barletta, ecco finalmente i teloni sul silicato di ferro

 
MateraLotta al Covid
Matera, la Cava del Sole si candida come hub vaccinale

Dopo il G20 di giugno si lavorerà al rilancio del brand Matera

 

ROME

Italy expels two Russian officials in spying case

Italian Navy officer caught handing over classified documents

Italy expels two Russian officials in spying case

ROME, MAR 31 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that Italy has expelled two Russians after an Italian Navy officer was caught while allegedly handing over classified documents to a Russian military official. The foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Rome in relation to the case earlier on Wednesday. "When the Russian ambassador to Italy was summoned to the foreign ministry, we expressed the Italian government's resolute protest and gave notice of the immediate expulsion of the two Russian officials involved in this extremely serious affair," Di Maio said via Facebook. "I thank the intelligence service and all the State bodies that work for the security of our country every day". A Kremlin source cited by RIA Novosti said Moscow hopes relations with Rome can be "preserved" despite the case. The Russian foreign ministry told ANSA that it was "saddened" by the expulsions. "We are examining the circumstances of this decision," the ministry said. "We will make an announcement about our possible steps in relation to this measure, which does not correspond to the level of bilateral relations". However, Interfax quoted Alexiei Cepa, the vice president of the Duma's international affairs committee, as saying Russia's response to the expulsions would be "symmetrical". The serviceman, a frigate captain, and a Russian official accredited to the Russian embassy were detained by the Carabinieri police's ROS unit late on Tuesday, sources said The Navy officer is accused of serious crimes regarding espionage and State security. In addition to the criminal investigation, military prosecutors have also opened a probe into the case. NATO documents were allegedly among the files the Navy officer handed over, the sources said. Britain was quick to express support for Italy. "The UK stands in solidarity with Italy and its actions today, exposing and taking action against Russia's malign and destabilising activity that is designed to undermine our @NATO ally," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said via Twitter. (ANSA).

