'Featherweight' premature baby has life-saving heart op

MILAN, MAR 31 - A 'featherweight' premature baby weighing just 1,100 grammes had a life-saving heart operation at a Milan hospital, the lightest person in Italy ever to be operated on with a miniature catheter, sources said Wednesday. The operation at Niguarda Hospital corrected a congenital cardiac anomaly in the baby. The technique used was introduced at Niguarda in 2019. It has been used in just a handful of hospitals worldwide. "The baby boy is well now," said neonatal intensive care chief Fabio Mosca. "Even though a long path awaits him, we can say without a doubt that the worst is over". (ANSA).