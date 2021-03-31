Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021 | 14:07

ROME
Italy expels two Russian officials in spying case

MILAN
'Featherweight' premature baby has life-saving heart op

RIMINI
Man arrested for beating and raping ex at Cattolica

ROME
Inflation up from 0.6% to 0.8% in March

MILAN
17 arrests for teen street fight near Varese

ROME
Two Russian officials expelled in spying case - Di Maio

ROME
Mafiosi are the 'Herods of our time' says pope

ROME
Vaccination campaign gives us 'cautious optimism' - Visco

ROME
Navy officer arrested for passing docs to Russian official

ROME
Draghi cabinet set to approve new COVID measures

ROME
Serracchiani elected PD House whip

Il centrocampista biancorosso
Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

Leccelo sbarco
Foto d'arcivio

BariL'emergenza
Bari, monoclonali a disposizione ma non vengono utilizzati: solo 3 fiale somministrate al Policlinico

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, sale curva contagi (+158) e indice positività (12%): registrati altri due decessi

Batambiente
Barletta, ecco finalmente i teloni sul silicato di ferro

FoggiaIndagini Gdf
Foggia, si faceva rimborsare spese mai sostenute: arrestata amministratrice giudiziaria

Brindisila protesta
Brindisi, licenziamenti al Gruppo Dema: parte la mobilitazione

Tarantoil soccorso
Taranto, nave «Cape Eagle» rischia di arenarsi: interviene pilota del porto

MateraLotta al Covid
Matera, la Cava del Sole si candida come hub vaccinale

Dopo il G20 di giugno si lavorerà al rilancio del brand Matera

 

Puglia, dosi tagliate di un terzo: slittano i vaccini agli over 70

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1527 nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi (12,4%). Altre 35 vittime

S.Giovanni Rotondo: l'ospedale Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza rischia il crac

Luciana Burdi, una barese alla conquista dell'America

Puglia, primo leggero calo di positivi

MILAN

'Featherweight' premature baby has life-saving heart op

Lightest person ever to be operated on this way in Italy

MILAN, MAR 31 - A 'featherweight' premature baby weighing just 1,100 grammes had a life-saving heart operation at a Milan hospital, the lightest person in Italy ever to be operated on with a miniature catheter, sources said Wednesday. The operation at Niguarda Hospital corrected a congenital cardiac anomaly in the baby. The technique used was introduced at Niguarda in 2019. It has been used in just a handful of hospitals worldwide. "The baby boy is well now," said neonatal intensive care chief Fabio Mosca. "Even though a long path awaits him, we can say without a doubt that the worst is over". (ANSA).

