Man arrested for beating and raping ex at Cattolica

RIMINI
31 Marzo 2021
RIMINI, MAR 31 - A 52-year-old Sicilian fisherman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of repeatedly raping his ex-girlfriend, holding a knife to her throat and punching her so hard he broke her jaw, judicial sources in Cattolica near Rimini said Wednesday. The man allegedly acted in a cocaine-fuelled rage, police said. The woman told police she had been forced to take drugs too. (ANSA).
