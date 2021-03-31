Two Russian officials expelled in spying case - Di Maio

ROME, MAR 31 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that Italy has expelled two Russians after an Italian Navy officer was caught while allegedly handing over classified documents to a Russian military official. The foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Rome in relation to the case earlier on Wednesday. "When the Russian ambassador to Italy was summoned to the foreign ministry, we expressed the Italian government's resolute protest and gave notice of the immediate expulsion of the two Russian officials involved in this extremely serious affair," Di Maio said via Facebook. "I thank the intelligence service and all the State bodies that work for the security of our country every day". (ANSA).