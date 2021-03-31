Inflation up from 0.6% to 0.8% in March

ROME, MAR 31 - Italian inflation rose from 0.6% in February to 0.8% in March, ISTAT said in provisional data Wednesday. "Inflation has risen for the third straight month and while still remaining below one percentage point, has returned to the level of May 2019," said the statistics agency. The latest uptick was due to energy goods like fuel which rose into positive territory for the first time since February 2020, at +1.7%, up from -3.6% in February, and to transport services which rose to 2.2% from 1%. The inflation trolley of most frequently bought goods showed zero growth for the first time since February 2018 when it fell 0.6%, ISTAT said. (ANSA).