Mafiosi are the 'Herods of our time' says pope

ROME, MAR 31 - Pope Francis has blasted mafiosi as the "Herods of our time" in the preface to a new book about Rosario Angelo Livatino, a young judge who was slain by the Stidda.mafia in 1990 and will be beatified in Agrigento on May 9. The Argentine pontiff said mobsters "do not look innocence in the face and even enlist adolescents to make them ruthless killers on missions of death". He also said mafiosi deny the Gospel while at the same "flaunting" their faith. (ANSA).