Vaccination campaign gives us 'cautious optimism' - Visco

ROME, MAR 31 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Wednesday that he was moderately optimistic about Italy's economic prospects with the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign set to stop up a gear. "The pressure on the health systems is still strong," Visco told an assembly of the central bank's stakeholders. "The start of the vaccination campaign in Italy and the rest of the world inspires cautious optimism for the future". But he added that" major uncertainty remains about the development of the health crisis and, as a result, about economic prospects". (ANSA).