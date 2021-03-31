Draghi cabinet set to approve new COVID measures

ROME, MAR 31 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is meeting on Wednesday to approve a new package of COVID-19 measures to come into force when the current ones elapse after the Easter holidays next week. The new decree is expected to maintain the current system throughout April in which regions are classed either as high-contain risk red zones or medium-high-risk orange zones, with no moderate-risk yellow zones where restrictions are much looser. However, the decree is also expected to include a mechanism that makes it possible to ease restrictions significantly if the virus data improves. In red zones all restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed too. In orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries.. In yellow zones, shops are open and bars and restaurants are able to serve customers at their tables until 6pm. The package is also expected to include new rules regarding health workers who refuse to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, which may make it possible for them to be suspended without pay. (ANSA).