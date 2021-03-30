Martedì 30 Marzo 2021 | 19:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Serracchiani elected PD House whip

Serracchiani elected PD House whip

 
ROME
COVID: 16,017 new cases, 529 more victims

COVID: 16,017 new cases, 529 more victims

 
ROME
COVID: British variant 86.7% of cases, 4% Brazilian - ISS

COVID: British variant 86.7% of cases, 4% Brazilian - ISS

 
POTENZA
Woman, 108, sends 'big kisses' after getting jab

Woman, 108, sends 'big kisses' after getting jab

 
ROME
Probe opened into police hitting migrants on train

Probe opened into police hitting migrants on train

 
ROME
Italy COVID response eased impact on economy - IMF

Italy COVID response eased impact on economy - IMF

 
ROME
COVID ICU occupation rate up to 41% - AGENAS

COVID ICU occupation rate up to 41% - AGENAS

 
ROME
Italy to continue to leave vaccine buying to EU - Curcio

Italy to continue to leave vaccine buying to EU - Curcio

 
PALERMO
Ex Italian Radicals member gets 16 yrs for mafia crimes

Ex Italian Radicals member gets 16 yrs for mafia crimes

 
ROME

'Futura' chosen as Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics logo

 
ROME
Cops seize 60 mn dangerous face masks across Italy

Cops seize 60 mn dangerous face masks across Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Il centrocampista biancorosso
Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaL'incidente sul lavoro
Potenza, 48enne muore schiacciato da mezzo meccanico dopo un volo di 30 metri

Potenza, 48enne muore schiacciato da mezzo meccanico dopo volo di 30 metri

 
FoggiaL'aggressione
Foggia, 40enne accoltellato a gambe e schiena nel centro storico

Foggia, 40enne accoltellato a gambe e schiena nel centro storico

 
Barisolidarietà
L'Esercito dona uova di Pasqua a 37 bambini ospiti del Cara di Bari

L'Esercito dona uova di Pasqua a 37 bambini ospiti del Cara di Bari

 
LecceL'oasi Wwd delle Cesine
Carcassa di balenottera su una spiaggia del Salento

Carcassa di balenottera su una spiaggia del Salento

 
TarantoIl caso
Covid a Taranto, la Lega denuncia: «Paziente positivo fermo in ambulanza per 28 ore»

Covid a Taranto, la Lega denuncia: «Paziente positivo fermo in ambulanza per 28 ore»

 
BatLa disputa
Barletta, no al supermercato vicino al Castello

Barletta, no al supermercato vicino al Castello

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cellino, parrucchiere tagliava i capelli a casa: multato. A Francavilla positivo al Covid a spasso

Cellino, parrucchiere tagliava i capelli a casa: multato. A Francavilla positivo al Covid a spasso

 
MateraLotta al Covid
Matera, la Cava del Sole si candida come hub vaccinale

Dopo il G20 di giugno si lavorerà al rilancio del brand Matera

 

i più letti

«La Puglia ti vaccina», attivo da lunedì il nuovo portale: al via adesioni per under 79

«La Puglia ti vaccina», attivo da lunedì il nuovo portale: al via adesioni per under 79

Puglia, dosi tagliate di un terzo: slittano i vaccini agli over 70

Puglia, dosi tagliate di un terzo: slittano i vaccini agli over 70

Covid Puglia, 786 casi su 5mila tamponi (15,2%), salgono i ricoveri. Altre 33 vittime, 18 solo nel Barese

Covid Puglia, 786 casi su 5mila tamponi (15,2%), salgono i ricoveri. Altre 33 vittime. In arrivo 550 mila dosi vaccino

Bari, tiene segregata in casa una 21enne e la mette incinta dopo violenza: arrestato

Bari, tiene segregata in casa una 21enne e la mette incinta dopo violenza: arrestato VD

Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato

Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato

ROME

Serracchiani elected PD House whip

Defeats Madia by 42 votes

Serracchiani elected PD House whip

ROME, MAR 30 - Debora Serracchiani was elected centre-left Democratic Party (PD) House whip Tuesday with 66 votes, 42 ahead of Marianna Madia with 24. Former Friuli governor Serracchiani was the favourite to beat former civil service minister Madia. Senator Simona Malpezzi was elected PD whip in the Upper House last week, after new PD leader Enrico Letta said he wanted both of the party's parliamentary whips to be women. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it