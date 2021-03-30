Serracchiani elected PD House whip
ROME
30 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 30 - Debora Serracchiani was elected centre-left Democratic Party (PD) House whip Tuesday with 66 votes, 42 ahead of Marianna Madia with 24. Former Friuli governor Serracchiani was the favourite to beat former civil service minister Madia. Senator Simona Malpezzi was elected PD whip in the Upper House last week, after new PD leader Enrico Letta said he wanted both of the party's parliamentary whips to be women. (ANSA).
