COVID: 16,017 new cases, 529 more victims

ROME, MAR 30 - There have been 16,017 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 529 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 12,916 new cases and 417 more victims Monday. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,561,012, and the death toll 108,879. The currently positive are 562,832 (-3,161on Monday), the recovered and discharged 2,889,301 (+18,687), and those in domestic isolation 529,885 (-3,224). Intensive care cases fell by five units, while hospital admissions were 68 units up. Some 301,451 new tests have been done, compared to 156,692 Monday. The positivity rate is 5.3%, down 2.9% on Monday's 8.2%. (ANSA).