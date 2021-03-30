COVID: British variant 86.7% of cases, 4% Brazilian - ISS

Serracchiani elected PD House whip
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Potenza, 48enne muore schiacciato da mezzo meccanico dopo volo di 30 metri
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 786 casi su 5mila tamponi (15,2%), salgono i ricoveri. Altre 33 vittime. In arrivo 550 mila dosi vaccino
ROME
30 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 30 - The prevalence of the British variant of COVID-19 in Italy as of March 18 was 86.7%, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Tuesday. The prevalence of the Brazilian variant was 4.0% and that of other strains below 0.5%, the ISS said. The transmissibility of the British variant is 37% higher than the others. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su