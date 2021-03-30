Woman, 108, sends 'big kisses' after getting jab

POTENZA, MAR 30 - A 108-year-old woman sent "big kisses to everyone" after becoming the oldest Italian so far to get the COVID-19 jab in Basilicata on Tuesday. "Thank you, thank you, big kisses, big kisses to all," said Natalina Adelina Ferraro in the small town of PIcerno near Potenza. Born on Christmas Day in 1912, when the Spanish flu was still a few years off, Ferraro has always lived in Basilicata. She had seven children, four of whom are still alive and one of whom, Egidia, lives with her. One of her granddaughters is the Swiss-born Greek-Italian actress Sofia Milos, known for parts in the Sopranos, CSI Miami, ER and Criminal Minds. The last time Milos came to Italy was for Nonna Natalina's birthday in 2019, when the coronavirus was just appearing in China. According to the Basilicata health agency, Ferraro is the oldest Italian to have been vaccinated, ahead of two 107-year-old women in Comiso in Sicily and at Cremona, and a 105-year-old who entered the clinic singing for joy at Taggia near Imperia. (ANSA).