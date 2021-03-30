Probe opened into police hitting migrants on train

ROME, MAR 30 - Genoa prosecutors have opened two probes after Mediaset show Striscia la Notizia broadcast a video of a group of railway police officers hitting two migrants who had locked themselves in a toilet on a train travelling between the city and Ventimiglia. Police were seen punching and kicking the migrants as well as hitting them with the crowbar they had used to open the toilet door. "The footage will be examined to see if a crime was committed," said Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi. "The eye witnesses will be heard too". In the second probe, the migrants are under investigation for resisting public officials. (ANSA).