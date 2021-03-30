Martedì 30 Marzo 2021 | 17:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Probe opened into police hitting migrants on train

Probe opened into police hitting migrants on train

 
ROME
Italy COVID response eased impact on economy - IMF

Italy COVID response eased impact on economy - IMF

 
ROME
COVID ICU occupation rate up to 41% - AGENAS

COVID ICU occupation rate up to 41% - AGENAS

 
ROME
Italy to continue to leave vaccine buying to EU - Curcio

Italy to continue to leave vaccine buying to EU - Curcio

 
PALERMO
Ex Italian Radicals member gets 16 yrs for mafia crimes

Ex Italian Radicals member gets 16 yrs for mafia crimes

 
ROME

'Futura' chosen as Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics logo

 
ROME
Cops seize 60 mn dangerous face masks across Italy

Cops seize 60 mn dangerous face masks across Italy

 
ROME
40% of households struggling to pay rent - BoI

40% of households struggling to pay rent - BoI

 
ROME
Italy to impose quarantine, tests for EU arrivals

Italy to impose quarantine, tests for EU arrivals

 
PERUGIA
Husband arrested in 2009 disappearance of wife

Husband arrested in 2009 disappearance of wife

 
BRUSSELS
Salvini to see Orban, Morawiecki with view to alliance

Salvini to see Orban, Morawiecki with view to alliance

 

Il Biancorosso

Il centrocampista biancorosso
Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Bari, sequestra e picchia 21enne per 3 mesi: 31enne ai domiciliari

Bari, sequestra e picchia 21enne per 3 mesi: 31enne ai domiciliari

 
PotenzaControlli in corso
Potenza, false dichiarazioniper ottenere il reddito di cittadinanza

Potenza, false dichiarazioni
per ottenere il reddito di cittadinanza

 
FoggiaLieto fine
Foggia, si allontana dall'ospedale dove era ricoverato: ritrovato anziano nelle campagne

Foggia, si allontana dall'ospedale dove era ricoverato: ritrovato anziano nelle campagne

 
TarantoIl caso
Covid a Taranto, la Lega denuncia: «Paziente positivo fermo in ambulanza per 28 ore»

Covid a Taranto, la Lega denuncia: «Paziente positivo fermo in ambulanza per 28 ore»

 
LecceAmbiente
Lecce, scoperte altre discariche abusive

Lecce, scoperte altre discariche abusive

 
BatLa disputa
Barletta, no al supermercato vicino al Castello

Barletta, no al supermercato vicino al Castello

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cellino, parrucchiere tagliava i capelli a casa: multato. A Francavilla positivo al Covid a spasso

Cellino, parrucchiere tagliava i capelli a casa: multato. A Francavilla positivo al Covid a spasso

 
MateraLotta al Covid
Matera, la Cava del Sole si candida come hub vaccinale

Dopo il G20 di giugno si lavorerà al rilancio del brand Matera

 

i più letti

«La Puglia ti vaccina», attivo da lunedì il nuovo portale: al via adesioni per under 79

«La Puglia ti vaccina», attivo da lunedì il nuovo portale: al via adesioni per under 79

Puglia, dosi tagliate di un terzo: slittano i vaccini agli over 70

Puglia, dosi tagliate di un terzo: slittano i vaccini agli over 70

Covid Puglia, 786 casi su 5mila tamponi (15,2%), salgono i ricoveri. Altre 33 vittime, 18 solo nel Barese

Covid Puglia, 786 casi su 5mila tamponi (15,2%), salgono i ricoveri. Altre 33 vittime. In arrivo 550 mila dosi vaccino

Bari, tiene segregata in casa una 21enne e la mette incinta dopo violenza: arrestato

Bari, tiene segregata in casa una 21enne e la mette incinta dopo violenza: arrestato VD

Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato

Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato

ROME

Italy COVID response eased impact on economy - IMF

GDP to rise 4.25% this year says Fund

Italy COVID response eased impact on economy - IMF

ROME, MAR 30 - Italy's response to the COVID-19 pandemic "has been in general effective in attenuating the impact of the health crisis on the population and the economy," the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The IMF said the outlook for Italy's economy was "contingent to the path of the pandemic and support policies". It said Italian growth this year would be around 4.25%. The IMF said a "credible" plan for cutting back debt once recovery is assured should accompany COVID-19-linked spending. IT added: "Stimuli will be necessary also after the health crisis is over to limit the scars on the labor market and build a greener and fairer economy". A boost to investments, it said, could make up for lost ground on productivity and hasten the transition to a greener and fairer economy. The recovery also depends on making sure credit flows to businesses with solid growth prospects, the IMF said. The Milan bourse was 0.8% up after the IMF statement. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it