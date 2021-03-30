COVID ICU occupation rate up to 41% - AGENAS

ROME, MAR 30 - The proportion of Italian intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients has risen for the third consecutive week, climbing to 41% from 38% last week, the national agency for regional health services, AGENAS, said on Tuesday. The level is well above the critical threshold of 30%. AGENAS said the proportion was over 30% in 12 regions and the autonomous province of Trento. The proportion of ordinary hospital places taken up by COVID patients nationwide has risen to 44%, above the critical threshold of 40%. (ANSA).