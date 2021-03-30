Italy to continue to leave vaccine buying to EU - Curcio

ROME, MAR 30 - Italy will continue to leave the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, which has exclusive agreements with the pharmaceutical companies, Civil Protection Chief Fabrizio Curcio told a Lower House session on Tuesday. Curcio said that the government's vaccines acquisitions strategy "has not changed". "The health ministry considered it opportune to have talks with the other European partners in order to proceed in a joint manner with the negotiations with the pharmaceutical companies to obtain medicines for the whole EU," Curcio said. "The acquisition is made via the Commission and, on this basis, an agreement was signed for exclusive acquisitions by the Commission". When asked recently about problems with the vaccination rollout in Europe, Premier Mario Draghi said his government would be pragmatic and go along with a EU approach as long as it delivered results, while being prepared to find other solutions independently if this were not the case. (ANSA).