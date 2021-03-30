Ex Italian Radicals member gets 16 yrs for mafia crimes

PALERMO, MAR 30 - Former Italian Radicals member Antonello Nicosia on Tuesday got a jail sentence of 16 years and eight months for mafia association and fraud. Nicosia was found guilty of planning extortions and murders with a boss from Sciacca near Agrigento, Accursio Dimino, who as sentenced to 20 years in the same trial. Nicosia was also found guilty of getting into prisons to meet jailed mafiosi thanks to his position as assistant to centrist Italia Viva (IV) MP Giusy Occhionero. Occhionero is charged with making false statements in a separate case. (ANSA).