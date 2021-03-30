'Futura' chosen as Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics logo

ROME, MAR 30 - An emblem named 'Futura' was presented on Tuesday as the logo for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The symbol is made up of the numbers 2 and 6, combined and designed in a distinctive way and coloured to look like ice. It beat off competition from 'Dado', a dice with the numbers 2 and 6 in red and green, winning 75% of the 850,000 votes cast in an online ballot. It is the first time that an Olympic logo has been picked in this way. "The logo won't be just something to support, it will also be something to wear," said Giovanni Malagò, the head of Italian Olympic Committee CONI. "It could also be the forerunner of graphic formats in the future". Sports Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali, a six-times Olympic fencing gold medallist, said "the logo is beautiful and it will be able to convey many emotions to us". 'Futura' changes colour to red, green and blue for the logo for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics. (ANSA).