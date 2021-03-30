Martedì 30 Marzo 2021 | 15:32

PALERMO
Ex Italian Radicals member gets 16 yrs for mafia crimes

 
'Futura' chosen as Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics logo

 
Cops seize 60 mn dangerous face masks across Italy

40% of households struggling to pay rent - BoI

Italy to impose quarantine, tests for EU arrivals

Husband arrested in 2009 disappearance of wife

Salvini to see Orban, Morawiecki with view to alliance

Over 3 million totally vaccinated for COVID-19 in Italy

3 arrested over fake kidnapping of Brescia businessman

80% Italians to be vaccinated by September says Figliuolo

Draghi signs appeal for new treaty on pandemics

Foggia, auto in fiamme su via Napoli: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Bari, la storia di Isabella: 80 anni e l'attesa di una fiala

Picerno, vaccinata a domicilio nonnina di 109 anni: è record

Barletta, no al supermercato vicino al Castello

Cellino, parrucchiere tagliava i capelli a casa: multato. A Francavilla positivo al Covid a spasso

Matera, la Cava del Sole si candida come hub vaccinale

Lecce, si schianta con l'auto e sfonda vetrina ristorante: 22enne illeso

Mittal Taranto, azienda indotto Ags lascia tra due giorni: pronto cambio di appalto

«La Puglia ti vaccina», attivo da lunedì il nuovo portale: al via adesioni per under 79

Covid Puglia, 786 casi su 5mila tamponi (15,2%), salgono i ricoveri. Altre 33 vittime. In arrivo 550 mila dosi vaccino

Bari, tiene segregata in casa una 21enne e la mette incinta dopo violenza: arrestato VD

Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato

Puglia, dosi tagliate di un terzo: slittano i vaccini agli over 70

ROME

Emblem beats off competition from 'Dado' in online vote

ROME, MAR 30 - An emblem named 'Futura' was presented on Tuesday as the logo for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The symbol is made up of the numbers 2 and 6, combined and designed in a distinctive way and coloured to look like ice. It beat off competition from 'Dado', a dice with the numbers 2 and 6 in red and green, winning 75% of the 850,000 votes cast in an online ballot. It is the first time that an Olympic logo has been picked in this way. "The logo won't be just something to support, it will also be something to wear," said Giovanni Malagò, the head of Italian Olympic Committee CONI. "It could also be the forerunner of graphic formats in the future". Sports Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali, a six-times Olympic fencing gold medallist, said "the logo is beautiful and it will be able to convey many emotions to us". 'Futura' changes colour to red, green and blue for the logo for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics. (ANSA).

