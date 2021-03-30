Cops seize 60 mn dangerous face masks across Italy

Ex Italian Radicals member gets 16 yrs for mafia crimes
ROME
30 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 30 - Italian police on Tuesday seized over 60 million dangerous COVID-19 face masks across Italy. Police said they did not comply with proper standards and were dangerous to public health. They were left over from a previous Italian face mask scheme, police said. The masks were being held by the national structure for the COVID emergency, police said. (ANSA).
