40% of households struggling to pay rent - BoI

ROME, MAR 30 - Some 40% of Italian households are struggling to pay the rent amid COVID-linked economic difficulties, the -Bank of Italy said Tuesday. "Almost 40% of tenants and over 30% of indebted families have said they are having trouble keeping up the payment of their rents or mortgage installments," said a report on household debt during COVID. The report said the second wave of the virus had hit Italian families' incomes hard after a recovery over the summer, albeit less hard than during the first wave in spring 2020. A third of the sample saw their incomes fall, and they were not hopeful about recouping their lost income this year, the report said. Household spending has also fallen sharply due to COVID lockdowns and fears, the report said. Spending has dropped more sharply than incomes, it said. (ANSA).