Italy to impose quarantine, tests for EU arrivals

40% of households struggling to pay rent - BoI
ROME
30 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 30 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza is poised to sign an order making it mandatory for people arriving from another EU country to have a COVID-19 test before they leave, spend five days in quarantine after arriving and then have another test, sources said Tuesday. People arriving in Italy from a non-EU country already have to do quarantine. Italy's hoteliers are irked that, after months of tough restrictions and a ban on travel between regions that has deprived them of customers, people are being allowed to have trips to some foreign countries at Easter, even though the nation itself will be in a 'red zone' lockdown. (ANSA).
