Salvini to see Orban, Morawiecki with view to alliance

BRUSSELS, MAR 30 - Nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini will see Hungarian rightist leader and Premier Viktor Orban and Polish rightist leader and Premier Mateusz Morawiecki in Budapest on Thursday with a view to forging an alliance between the League, Orban's Fidesz party, and Morawiecki's Law and Justice (PiS) party at the European level, the Hungarian government said Tuesday. Salvini already had a videocall with Orban at the start of March on vaccinations, the post-pandemic economic recovery, migration and family policy, the government statement said. The move comes after Fidesz recently left the centre-right European People's Party (PPE) caucus at the European Parliament. Salvini said "we will have talks on the Europe to come, we'll talk about jobs, the family, prosperity" and in the end "there will be a joint declaration and also a charter of values". He said the main goal of the meeting with the two premiers would be "creating a charter of shared values, freedom, rights and objectives based on the themes with which Europe was born, perhaps stealing the right to happiness from the USA". The three parties are similar national conservative and right-wing populist forces. (ANSA).