Over 3 million totally vaccinated for COVID-19 in Italy

40% of households struggling to pay rent - BoI
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 786 casi su 5mila tamponi (15,2%), salgono i ricoveri. Altre 33 vittime. In arrivo 550 mila dosi vaccino
Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato
ROME
30 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 30 - The government said Tuesday that the number of people to be totally vaccinated for COVID-19 in Italy, after having had both their first and second doses, has crossed the three million mark, reaching 3,037,122. It said 9,658,927 doses had been given so far, 85.8% of the 11,247,180.distributed to Italy's regions. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su