Husband arrested in 2009 disappearance of wife

PERUGIA, MAR 30 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested an Italian man in connection with the disappearance of his 35-year-old wife in October 2009. Police said the man, Roberto Lo Giudice, was a suspect in the disappearance of Barbara Corvi, from Montecampano di Amelia near Perugia. According to the TV missing persons programme 'Chi l'ha visto?' (Who Has Seen Them?), the couple had a row the day before the woman disappeared after she confessed she had had an affair. Lo Giudice's brother Maurizio is also under investigation in the probe, judicial sources said. Prosecutors in Terni reopened the probe on the basis of a statement from an informant from the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, sources said. Tern chief prosecutor Alberto Liguori told reporters that Corvi was killed by her husband out of jealousy, linked to economic factors. He said the murder was the product of a "mafia-like mentality", but was not linked to the mafia as such. (ANSA).