Draghi signs appeal for new treaty on pandemics

ROME, MAR 30 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi is among the leaders to have signed an appeal calling on nations to work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response . The appeal was published by several newspapers around the world and was also signed by World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of Britain, France and Germany, among others. "There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone," it said. "The question is not if, but when. "The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe. "At a time when Covid-19 has exploited our weaknesses and divisions, we must seize this opportunity and come together as a global community for peaceful co-operation that extends beyond this crisis". (ANSA).