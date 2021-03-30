3 arrested over fake kidnapping of Brescia businessman

ROME, MAR 30 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested three people on charges of faking the kidnapping of a businessman from the northern town of Brescia who was then however sold on to an Al Qaeda linked group who kept him in Syria from 2016 until his liberation in 2019. The businessman, Alessandro Sandrini, allegedly agreed with the three on the bogus kidnapping to get the ranson money but after he was taken to Turkey he was sold to the terrorist group, police said. The gang of three is accused of kidnapping for terror purposes while Sandrini has been charged with simulating a crime and fraud. Those arrested are two Albanians, Fredi Frrokaj and Olsi Mitraj, and an Italian, Alberto Zannini. Sandrini and another Brescian businessman who is not under investigation, Sergio Zanotti, were handed over to the Turkestan Islamic Party, police said. The three alleged kidnappers acted with other, unknown individuals in Italy, Turkey and Syria, police said. The gang also approached a third, unnamed businessman and proposed a fake kidnapping to him too, police said. (ANSA).