80% Italians to be vaccinated by September says Figliuolo

ROME, MAR 30 - Some 80% of Italian will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September, Emergency Commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo told the parliamentary social affairs committees in outlining the government's goals on Tuesday. Figliuolo said priority would be given to the most vulnerable. Figliuolo said there had been a "change of pace" in Italy's vaccine rollout "which is bringing the first results: the overall supply of vaccines in the month of March alone amounts to over 7.6 million doses, out of a total of 14.2 million achieved in the first quarter". Figliuolo said another eight million doses would arrive in April. He said the "pool of vaccinators must be broadened" with family doctors, private studios, medical students, sports doctors, paediatricians, dentists and pharmacists all becoming involved. Figliuolo said another 420 vaccination sites had been found including buildings belonging to the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI). These were on top of the currently active 2,000 or more sites. The new sites included supermarkets, gyms, schools and voluntary association buildings, Figliuolo said. (ANSA).