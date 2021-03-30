Draghi vaccinated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab (2)

Martedì 30 Marzo 2021 | 11:35

ROME, MAR 30 - Premier Mario Draghi and his wife, Maria Serenella Cappello, were vaccinated for COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca jab early on Tuesday, sources said. The couple, who have waited the turn for their age group, were given their first doses at a vaccination hub at Rome's central Termini station, the sources said. The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was suspended in Italy, and in other European countries, for several days earlier this month as a precautionary measure over fears it could be linked to blood clots. Italy resumed using the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that it was safe. (ANSA).

