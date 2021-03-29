COVID: 12,916 new cases, 417 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, pesca illegale di «bianchetto»: sequestrati 600 chili di novellame
i più letti
Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato
Puglia, nuova ondata di contagi: 1.788 casi, sfiorato il 19%. Altra raffica di ricoveri, 14 morti. Vaccinati in 568mila
ROME
29 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 29 - There have been 12,916 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 417 more victims, the health ministry said Monday. This compares with 19,611 cases and 297 victims Sunday. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,544,957, and the death toll 108,350. Intensive case cases have risen by 42, and hospital admissions by 462. Some 156,692 more tests have been done, compared to 272,630 Sunday. The positivity rate has risen by 1%, from 7.2% to 8.2%. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su