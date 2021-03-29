Art restorer who led Sistine Chapel restoration dies at 92

COVID: 12,916 new cases, 417 more victims
ROME
29 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 29 - Gianluigi Colalucci, the art restorer who led the restoration of the Sistine Chapel from 1979 to 1999, often dubbed "the restoration of the century", died at the age of 92 on Sunday night, the Vatican Museums announced on Instagram. "It was he who directed the work of restoring the frescoes of Michelangelo in the #SistineChapel, considered by many the restoration of the century," the Museums said. "It is thanks to his courage and talent that today the colours of Michelangelo's Ceiling and Last Judgement appear in all their dazzling splendour". (ANSA).
