Po as low as end August

COVID: 12,916 new cases, 417 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, pesca illegale di «bianchetto»: sequestrati 600 chili di novellame
i più letti
Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato
Puglia, nuova ondata di contagi: 1.788 casi, sfiorato il 19%. Altra raffica di ricoveri, 14 morti. Vaccinati in 568mila
BOLOGNA
29 Marzo 2021
BOLOGNA, MAR 29 - The River Po is now as low as it usually gets at the end of August, the water basin authority said Monday. Water levels were down 45%. It said a recent lack of rain and high temperatures had caused a "concerning" situation, with the river level "almost halved", also in light of the fact that irrigation uptake from the river was only at the start of the season. It said this was not surprising given what has happened in recent years but it was still a "dramatic" break with the past and a "demonstration of the change in phenomena, ranging from their timeframes to their repercussions". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su