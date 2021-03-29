Po as low as end August

BOLOGNA, MAR 29 - The River Po is now as low as it usually gets at the end of August, the water basin authority said Monday. Water levels were down 45%. It said a recent lack of rain and high temperatures had caused a "concerning" situation, with the river level "almost halved", also in light of the fact that irrigation uptake from the river was only at the start of the season. It said this was not surprising given what has happened in recent years but it was still a "dramatic" break with the past and a "demonstration of the change in phenomena, ranging from their timeframes to their repercussions". (ANSA).