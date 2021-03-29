'Ndrangheta boss arrested in Lisbon

ROME, MAR 29 - Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss Francesco Pelle was arrested in Lisbon Monday after 14 years on the run. Pelle, 43, was caught by Carabinieri in a clinic in the Portuguese capital where he was being treated fro COVIDà-19. He had gone on the lam in 2007. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the European cocaine trade. (ANSA).