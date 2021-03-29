Green pass needed before summer, Speranza tells G7

'Ndrangheta boss arrested in Lisbon
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, pesca illegale di «bianchetto»: sequestrati 600 chili di novellame
i più letti
Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato
Puglia, nuova ondata di contagi: 1.788 casi, sfiorato il 19%. Altra raffica di ricoveri, 14 morti. Vaccinati in 568mila
ROME
29 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 29 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza told a video-conference meeting of his G7 counterparts Monday that "it is necessary to accelerate talks on the 'green pass' to reach a solution before the summer in order to make it possible to travel in greater safety". The ministry said the meeting focused on COVID-19 vaccine certification at both the EU and global level, among other issues. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su