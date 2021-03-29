Lunedì 29 Marzo 2021 | 17:06

ROME

Pusher probed for overdose death of SARS hero's daughter

Carlo Urbani's daughter Maddalena found dead in Rome flat Sat

Pusher probed for overdose death of SARS hero's daughter

ROME, MAR 29 - A Syrian drug pusher has been placed under investigation in the overdose death on Saturday of the daughter of SARS hero doctor Carlo Urbani, judicial sources said Monday. Marche-born Urbani, who died of SARS in Bangkok in 2003 aged 46, was a microbiologist who first identified the severe acute respiratory syndrome as a new and dangerously contagious viral disease, and his early warning to the World Health Organization (WHO) triggered a swift and global response credited with saving numerous lives. His daughter Maddalena, 21, was found dead in a Rome apartment on Saturday, the apparent victim of a heroin overdose. An autopsy will take place Tuesday. The pusher, who was arrested for possession on Sunday, has been placed under investigation on charges of "causing a death as a consequence of another crime". (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
