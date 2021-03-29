Pusher probed for overdose death of SARS hero's daughter

'Ndrangheta boss arrested in Lisbon
ROME
29 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 29 - A Syrian drug pusher has been placed under investigation in the overdose death on Saturday of the daughter of SARS hero doctor Carlo Urbani, judicial sources said Monday. Marche-born Urbani, who died of SARS in Bangkok in 2003 aged 46, was a microbiologist who first identified the severe acute respiratory syndrome as a new and dangerously contagious viral disease, and his early warning to the World Health Organization (WHO) triggered a swift and global response credited with saving numerous lives. His daughter Maddalena, 21, was found dead in a Rome apartment on Saturday, the apparent victim of a heroin overdose. An autopsy will take place Tuesday. The pusher, who was arrested for possession on Sunday, has been placed under investigation on charges of "causing a death as a consequence of another crime". (ANSA).
